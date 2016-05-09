UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 National Bank Of Canada
* National Bank takes controlling interest in ABA Bank of Cambodia
* Says additional investment of U.S. $103 million to acquire controlling interest in Advanced Bank Of Asia Limited
* Says now holds a 90 pct interest in ABA Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy