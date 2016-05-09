May 9 Sescom Sa

* Signs loan agreements for the total value of 13.7 million zlotys ($3.5 million) with Warsaw-based HSBC SA to finance purchase of an organised part of Cube.ITG

* The acqusition agreement was signed on April 27 ($1 = 3.8808 zlotys)