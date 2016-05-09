BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Jutlander Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest income 112.3 million Danish crowns ($17.18 million)versus 130.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 38.7 million crowns versus 49.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 31.8 million crowns versus 72.7 million crowns year ago
* Maintaines 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5375 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)