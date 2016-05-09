UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 AbbVie Inc :
* U.S. FDA expands Imbruvica (ibrutinib) label to include overall survival data in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia
* Label now includes overall survival (OS) results in previously-untreated cll/sll patients from phase 3 resonate tm -2 (pcyc-1115) trial
* U.S. FDA expands Imbruvica (ibrutinib) label to new indication for small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy