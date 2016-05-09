UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc
* Estimate that idling west facility will result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $1 million to $3 million
* Expect to record charge in q2 of 2016
* Expect that benefits will result in future cash expenditures of $1 million to $3 million
* Facility's operations have become less profitable in recent months as oversupply, foreign competition in u.s. Potash market hit prices
* Credit facility amendment permanently reduces aggregate borrowing capacity from $85 million to $8 million
* Credit facility amendment permanently reduces aggregate borrowing capacity from $85 million to $8 million

* Credit facility amendment provides that the maturity date for the credit facility is the earliest of july 31, 2016
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy