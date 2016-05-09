UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Investment Technology Group Inc
* ITG releases april 2016 U.S. trading volumes
* Says April 2016 u.s. trading volume was 2.7 bln shares and average daily volume (ADV) was 129 mln shares
* Says average daily trading commissions in april in ITG's Canadian, European, Asia Pacific businesses were up about 1% on a combined basis vs Q1
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy