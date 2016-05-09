May 9 Investment Technology Group Inc

* ITG releases april 2016 U.S. trading volumes

* Says April 2016 u.s. trading volume was 2.7 bln shares and average daily volume (ADV) was 129 mln shares

* Says average daily trading commissions in april in ITG's Canadian, European, Asia Pacific businesses were up about 1% on a combined basis vs Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)