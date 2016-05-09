UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
* Started mass production of high performance PV Panels at its newest module manufacturing facility in Xingtai, Hebei Province, China
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy