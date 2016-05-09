GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
May 9 Opko Health Inc :
* Co's unit and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Pharma entered into development and license deal for development and marketing of Rayaldee
* Under terms, eirgen granted to vfmcrp an exclusive license in territory in field to use certain eirgen patents and technology
* Eirgen will receive an initial payment of $50 million within ten business days after effective date of agreement
* As part of arrangement, cos will share responsibility for conduct of trials specified within agreed-upon development plan
* Co's unit eirgen is also eligible to receive up to an additional aggregate amount of $232 million upon achievement of certain milestones
* Vfmcrp will be responsible for all other development costs that vfmcrp considers necessary to develop product - sec filing
* Eirgen granted to vfmcrp an exclusive option to acquire an exclusive license under certain eirgen patents
* In connection with option to buy exclusive licence, vfmcrp would pay eirgen up to additional $555 million upon achievement of milestones
* In connection with option to buy exclusive licence, vfmcrp would be obligated to pay double digit royalties on vfmcrp's sales in us
