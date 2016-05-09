May 9 Abercrombie & Fitch Co :

* Expects to open its first stores in Qatar in q1 of 2017, and in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in second half of 2017

* Expanded its existing relationship with Majid Al Futtaim fashion through a franchise development agreement