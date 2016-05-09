May 9 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :

* Virtus Investment Partners announces self-tender offer for up to $75.0 million of common stock

* To commence a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer at a price per share not greater than $82.50 nor less than $73.00

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says expects to fund share purchases in offer from its existing cash and cash equivalents