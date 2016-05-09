GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :
* Virtus Investment Partners announces self-tender offer for up to $75.0 million of common stock
* To commence a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer at a price per share not greater than $82.50 nor less than $73.00
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says expects to fund share purchases in offer from its existing cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.