BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
May 9 Tryg A/S
* Says Tryg Forsikring A/S has mandated bond issue in the Swedish market
* Says has mandated Nordea and SEB as Joint Lead Managers for its forthcoming SEK denominated Solvency II compliant Tier 2 transaction
* Says expects transaction to be launched following investor presentations in Stockholm and Copenhagen on 17 and 18 May, respectively.
* Says the bond issue is part of ongoing optimisation of Tryg's capital structure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20