May 9 Carpathian Gold Inc :

* Forbes & Manhattan Resources, associated entities will subscribe to private placement of units

* Private placement of units for a minimum amount of ten million dollars

* Private placement to advance Rovina Valley Gold project in romania

* Forbes will be entitled to appoint that number of additional directors in order to provide it with a majority on corp's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)