GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Carpathian Gold Inc :
* Forbes & Manhattan Resources, associated entities will subscribe to private placement of units
* Private placement of units for a minimum amount of ten million dollars
* Private placement to advance Rovina Valley Gold project in romania
* Forbes will be entitled to appoint that number of additional directors in order to provide it with a majority on corp's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.