May 9 Sky Solar Holdings

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Greenleaf-Tnx Management announce purchase/sale of 22 MW of solar parks in U.S.

* Transaction is for a combined purchase price of approximately $56.9 million,

* Transaction will require company to issue approximately 29.5 million restricted ordinary shares and pay a further $9 million in cash