GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 (Reuters) -
* Harvest capital strategies delivers letter to green dot shareholders
* Harvest capital strategies says urges green dot shareholders to vote to elect harvest's three independent director candidates to green dot board
* Harvest capital strategies says has beneficial ownership of approximately 9.3% of outstanding common stock of green dot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.