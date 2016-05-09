May 9 Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd :

* Calgro M3 and Conduit have entered into a marketing partnership in respect of sale of burial sites within Calgro M3's memorial parks

* Intention that partnership will generate annuity income, enabling Calgro M3, Conduit to enjoy a fixed source of income to help reduce capital costs, overheads