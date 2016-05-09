May 9 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

* Fy headline earnings per share (heps) is expected to decrease by 40% to 50% when compared to prior corresponding period

* Fy results to be reported on includes impact of co's voluntary early retirement, severance packages offered to employees of about r2.2 billion

* On a normalised basis fy heps is expected to increase by 10% to 20%

* Sees fy reported heps 40%-50% lower than 597.9 cents per share year ago

* Sees fy normalised heps 10%-20% higher than 574.3 cents per share year ago