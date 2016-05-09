May 9 Transgaming Inc :

* Transgaming proposes change of business to a real estate financing company

* Proposed cob will be preceded by a 35:1 consolidation of company's issued and outstanding common shares

* Entered into a non-binding term sheet with plazacorp holdings limited dated april 18, 2016

* Company intends to change its name to "findev inc." or such other name as board of directors may determine is appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: