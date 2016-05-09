GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Transgaming Inc :
* Transgaming proposes change of business to a real estate financing company
* Proposed cob will be preceded by a 35:1 consolidation of company's issued and outstanding common shares
* Entered into a non-binding term sheet with plazacorp holdings limited dated april 18, 2016
* Company intends to change its name to "findev inc." or such other name as board of directors may determine is appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.