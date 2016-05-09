May 9 Prismaflex International SA :

* Q4 sales stand at 11.75 million euros ($13.40 million), slightly up on same period of previous year

* On March 31, 2016, order backlog, essentially for hardware is at 5.6 million euros

* Q4 sales slightly up on the same period of the previous year on a constant exchange rate basis and down 3.1 pct in value