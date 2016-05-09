May 9 Atlantic Gold Corp

* Atlantic Gold Corp says finalizes fixed price EPC contract with Ausenco

* Atlantic Gold Corp says contract to build support infrastructure related to facilities on an EPC basis, for co's MRC project in Nova Scotia

* Engineering procurement and construction for a fixed price of $86.34 million