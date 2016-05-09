BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
May 9 Transturk Holding AS :
* Q1 net profit of 177,619 lira ($60,344.84) versus loss of 241,791 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9434 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20