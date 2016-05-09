May 9 Sun International Ltd :

* Will sell its minority interests in various entities in Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland

* Will dispose its interests in various entities to Minor International Public Company Limited

* Sale proceeds of approximately 394 million rand from proposed transaction will be used to reduce group debt.