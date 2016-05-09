UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Sun International Ltd :
* Will sell its minority interests in various entities in Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland
* Will dispose its interests in various entities to Minor International Public Company Limited
* Sale proceeds of approximately 394 million rand from proposed transaction will be used to reduce group debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.