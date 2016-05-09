UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Time Inc
* Time Inc. Announces new structure for technology & product engineering and data organizations
* Kurt Rao named senior vice president, technology operations
* Colin Bodell And Dr. Jt Kostman To Leave Time Inc.
* Jen Wong, President Of Digital, Assumes Oversight Of Time Inc. Product Engineering
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.