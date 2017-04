May 9 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :

* Q3 revenue EUR 47.9 million ($54.63 million) versus EUR 42.5 million year ago

* Says to be in line with plan and ready to report growth above 10% to come close to 200 million euros revenue level Source text: bit.ly/1ObK5e4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)