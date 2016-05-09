May 9 At & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

* Revenue up 14.4 percent to 762.9 million euros

* Ebitda, at 167.5 million euros, at same level as in previous year adjusted for chongqing effect: ebitda of 174.4 million euros

* Profit for year of 56.0 million euros adjusted for Chongqing effect: 67.8 million euros

* Start-Up of new plant in chongqing is satisfactory

* Outlook for financial year 2016/17 influenced by further start-up effects of Chongqing project: revenue growth of 10-12 percent, ebitda margin at 18-20 percent, additional depreciation and amortisation for project Chongqing of 40 million euros p.a