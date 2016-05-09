May 9 Twitter Inc

* "rolling out a significant update to its periscope live video app in coming weeks"

* In coming weeks, periscope broadcasts will also start permanently saving by default for everyone

* New features being added include ability to save broadcasts beyond 24 hours; new way to search that makes it easy to find broadcasts

* Periscope update also gives people ability to broadcast live directly from a dji drone