May 9 (Reuters) -

* Two convicted of insider dealing in Operation Tabernula trial - UK Financial Conduct Authority

* Three Other Defendants, Andrew Grant Harrison, Ben Anderson And Iraj Parvizi, Have Been Acquitted In Operation Tabernula Trial - UK FCA

* Two defendants, Martyn Dodgson and Andrew Hind convicted of conspiring to insider deal between November 2006 and March 2010- UK FCA (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)