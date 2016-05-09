May 9 (Reuters) -

* SBE Entertainment Group has agreed to acquire Morgans Hotel Group Co - WSJ, citing sources

* SBE Chief Sam Nazarian will be CEO of combined company - WSJ

* SBE is paying $2.25 a share in cash for the outstanding shares of Morgans - WSJ Source text - (on.wsj.com/1VQPAld) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)