Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
May 9 (Reuters) -
* SBE Entertainment Group has agreed to acquire Morgans Hotel Group Co - WSJ, citing sources
* SBE Chief Sam Nazarian will be CEO of combined company - WSJ
* SBE is paying $2.25 a share in cash for the outstanding shares of Morgans - WSJ Source text - (on.wsj.com/1VQPAld) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage: