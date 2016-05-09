May 9 Techtarget Inc

* Intends to launch a tender offer to purchase up to 8 million shares of its common stock at a price per share of $7.75

* To use available cash on hand and $50 million of borrowings under its new senior secured credit facility to fund tender offer - sec filing Source (bit.ly/24HlXEo) Further company coverage: [TTGT.O ]