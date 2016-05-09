May 9 Techtarget Inc

* Techtarget inc says on may 9, 2016 entered into a senior secured credit facilities credit agreement

* Says Credit Agreement Provides That Company Will Borrow $50 mln In Aggregate Principal Amount Pursuant To A five Year term loan

* Techtarget inc says may request to borrow up to an additional $25 million from certain lenders party to facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)