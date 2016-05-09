UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Chaparral Energy Inc
* Chaparral files for chapter 11 protection
* Objective of reducing its bondholder debt by approximately $1.2 billion
* Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel and evercore has been engaged as financial advisor to chaparral
* Opportune LLP is company's restructuring advisor
* Also filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operations and drilling and completion activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.