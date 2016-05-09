May 9 Freeport McMoran

* McMoran - if stock purchase agreement is terminated, CMOC Ltd would be required to pay co's unit termination fee of $132.5 million - sec filing

* McMoran - if agreement terminated by exercise of rofo by THL, co's unit to pay CMOC Ltd a termination fee of $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)