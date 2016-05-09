May 9 Ezcorp Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations

* Quarterly total revenue $201.9 million, down 2 percent

* Grupo Finmart strategic review completed in april; company pursuing sale of this business

* Grupo finmart non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $73.9 million led to $73.0 million loss from continuing operations for quarter

* Ezcorp inc qtrly loss per share $1.35