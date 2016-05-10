May 9 Moody's:

* Moody's outlines its view on China's contingent liabilities

* Moody's - Many sovereigns, including China, are exposed to contingent liability risks from the banking system and state-owned enterprise debt

* Moody's - "Across all sectors, debt in china has increased to around 280% of GDP"

* Moody's - In China, estimates that portion of SOE liabilities that could potentially require restructuring amounts to 20-25% of GDP

* Moody's - Believes that without reform of state-owned enterprises in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise

