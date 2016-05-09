BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Astrazeneca Plc
* Launch and pricing of eur2.2bn bond issues
* Successful pricing of euro medium term notes in an aggregate principal amount of eur 2.2 billion consisting of three tranches
* Proceeds of issues will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
April 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :