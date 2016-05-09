May 9 Nikkei:

* Calbee likely saw group operating profit up 14 pct to a record 27.5 billion yen ($253 million) in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Calbee's sales apparently grew 10 pct to roughly 245 billion yen in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Calbee Inc will consider cutting bonuses for CEO Akira Matsumoto and five other board members, including four outside directors - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/24GWhYo) Further company coverage: