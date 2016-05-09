Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit jumps 78 pct
May 3 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a 78 percent surge in quarterly profit, driven by higher enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
May 9 Nikkei:
* Microsoft to shut down portal site MSN China in June, according to Chinese press - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1Yi6Flz Further company coverage:
(Adds table) LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all 10 major retailers were in growth for the first time in three-and-a-half years. Grocery prices jumped 2.6 percent year-on-year in the period, up from the 2.3 percent recorded in th