May 9 Genomic Vision SA :

* Q1 total revenue from activity EUR 612,000 ($697,068.00) compared with EUR 692,000 year ago

* Q1 2016 EUR 189,000 in revenue from sales, compared with EUR 365,000 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)