UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 (Reuters) -
* smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics likely will shrink for the first time in 2016 - Nikkei
* Nikkei survey estimates worldwide smartphone shipments of slightly more than 200 mln units for Apple, down from roughly 230 mln units in 2015 - Nikkei
* smartphone shipments worldwide forecast to reach roughly 1.5 bln units in 2016, growth of 7-8 pct for the year according to survey - Nikkei
* survey estimates that samsung is seen falling short of its 2015 total of 320 million units in smartphone shipments worldwide - Nikkei
* aggregate shipments by 10 major chinese smartphone makers, including Xiaomi,Lenovo,Zte, are estimated to be 15% up this year to 550 mln units - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1T1mU34) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.