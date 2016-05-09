May 9 American International Group Inc

* Secures approximately $300 million of indemnity reinsurance coverage for mortgage insurance portfolio from 2008 and earlier

* Reinsurance is on portion of united guaranty's first-lien U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio of policies issued in 2008 and prior years

* Reinsurance is on portion of united guaranty's first-lien U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio of policies issued in 2008 and prior years

* Bellemeade Re II is funding its reinsurance obligations through issuance of three classes of amortizing notes