May 9 Uniqure NV

* Intends to transition from current two-tier supervisory board and management board structure to a single board of directors

* Announced nomination of Jack Kaye to stand for election to uniqure's board of directors

* Will propose to its shareholders at annual general meeting on june 15, 2016 to adopt one-tiered board structure