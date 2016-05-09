May 9 Westmoreland Coal Co

* On may 3, entered into an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Amendment revised credit facility to include as event of default material breach of material contract by borrower under facility

* Under amendment, borrowers to have no grace period to cure material breach of coal supply agreement with saskatchewan power corp