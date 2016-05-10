May 10 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Full-Year guidance for 2016 confirmed

* Group sales in Q1 were 592 million Swiss francs, a decrease of 14.3 pct compared to 691 million Swiss francs reported in Q1 2015

* Q1 EBITDA came in lower at 77 million Swiss francs, or 13.0 pct of sales. EBIT for Q1 2016 stood at 32 million Swiss francs, and margin at 5.5 pct (Q1 2015: 77 million Swiss francs, 11.1 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)