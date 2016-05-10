BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 PSP Swiss Property Ag :
* FY 2016 EBITDA and vacancy forecast confirmed
* At end of March 2016, vacancy rate stood at 8.7 percent (end of 2015: 8.5 percent)
* Q1 net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 46.9 million Swiss francs ($48.26 million) (Q1 2015: 38.2 million francs)
* In certain geographical areas, there is a structural oversupply of office space
* During Q1 , there were no revaluations and no sales of investment properties
* Investment demand, from swiss institutional investors, for high-class commercial properties in sought-after locations remains high Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.