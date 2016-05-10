May 10 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Definitive notice of end result of public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV S.À R.L. for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd

* Successful completion of offer with 87.2 pct of Kuoni B shares tendered

* Offer price expected to be paid on May 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)