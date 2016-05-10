UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Definitive notice of end result of public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV S.À R.L. for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd
* Successful completion of offer with 87.2 pct of Kuoni B shares tendered
* Offer price expected to be paid on May 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources