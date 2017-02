May 10 Lundin Mining Corp

* Lundin Mining receives notice of right of first offer on Tenke Fungurume

* Says currently in the process of reviewing the formal ROFO notice that was received from Freeport-McMoran Inc.

* Upon reviewing the details of the proposal, Lundin will carefully evaluate all options for its stake in Tenke and will update the market in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)