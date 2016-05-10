BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Chinese government wants to avoid encouraging more buyouts that could prompt fund outflows, increase depreciation pressure on Yuan- Bloomberg, citing Sources
* China's regulatory commission weighing possible restrictions on reverse mergers, including capping valuation multiples for deals involving companies previously traded overseas-Bloomberg, citing sources
* China to mull curbs on domestic backdoor listing valuations- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/1T2uASJ) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.