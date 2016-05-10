BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 ING Groep NV :
* Q1 underlying net result 842 million euros ($957.52 million)
* Q1 underlying pre-tax result 1,186 million euros; or 1,682 million euros before 496 million euros of regulatory costs in quarter
* Q1 net result 1,257 million euros (0.32 euro per share) including profit on sales of NN Group shares in January
* Ended quarter with a strong fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 12.9 pct, excluding first-quarter net profit and impact of NN share sale in April
* ING Bank attracted 8.8 billion euros of net customer deposits and recorded 7.1 billion euros of net core lending growth in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.