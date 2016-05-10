May 10 ING Groep NV :

* Q1 underlying net result 842 million euros ($957.52 million)

* Q1 underlying pre-tax result 1,186 million euros; or 1,682 million euros before 496 million euros of regulatory costs in quarter

* Q1 net result 1,257 million euros (0.32 euro per share) including profit on sales of NN Group shares in January

* Ended quarter with a strong fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 12.9 pct, excluding first-quarter net profit and impact of NN share sale in April

* ING Bank attracted 8.8 billion euros of net customer deposits and recorded 7.1 billion euros of net core lending growth in Q1