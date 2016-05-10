BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Q1 net interest income 24.6 million euros ($27.98 million) versus 25.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 write-downs on credits and other commitments 0.1 million euros versus 1.0 euros million year ago
* Q1 operating profit 14.6 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago
* Outlook 2016 unchanged - operating profit for 2016 is expected to reach an approximately similar level as in 2015
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.