May 10 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd :

* Q1 net loss totaled $0.38 million, compared with net income of $0.87 million in Q1 2015

* Q1 revenues totaled $12.3 million, compared with revenues of $13.0 million in Q1 2015

* Q1 operating income totaled $0.24 million, compared with $1.39 million in Q1 2015

* Q1 new order booking totaled $14.8 million, compared with $12.9 million in Q1 2015