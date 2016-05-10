BRIEF-Pharming Group announces additional conversions of its amortizing bonds
* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 7,558,479 ordinary shares
May 10 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Q1 operating profit 4.2 million euros ($4.78 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 100.1 million euros versus 47.9 million euros year ago
* Consolidated revenue is expected to exceed 400 million euros in 2016
* 2016 EBIT margin, excluding non-recurring items, is expected to improve compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 7,558,479 ordinary shares
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage: